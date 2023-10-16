Over 100 NC Colleges Waive Application Fees This Week

This week is a big week for high school students who are looking to go to college in North Carolina.
October 16-20 is College Application Week, and over 100 colleges and universities in North Carolina are waiving their application fees, as reported by WRAL.
The average application fee for college is about $55, and considering that high school seniors tend to apply to multiple schools, the amount could rack up quickly.
College Application Week serves as a great way to save money on the road to college.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
To opt out of the application fee, students must apply through the College Foundation of North Carolina’s website. Please note that NC State and UNC Chapel Hill are not participating in College Application Week.
To apply and find a full list of participating schools, visit https://www.cfnc.org/.
-
Isley Brothers Founder, Rudolph Isley, Dies at Age 84
-
Tisha Campbell-Martin Responds To Duane and Will Smith Gay Rumors
-
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She and Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016
-
Why Everyone's Phone Will Alarm Wednesday Afternoon
-
Happy Birthday Usher! Check Out Pics of Him Looking Like a Snack
-
North Carolina Central University Mourns Loss of First-Year Transfer Student
-
SCORE! Tyreek Hill and Other Pro Athletes With Enough Kids To Start Their Own Teams
-
ELECTION DAY in NC: What To Know