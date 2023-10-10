As Gary with the Tea would say, the prayer warriors are being solicited! Black Tony called in to let us know that he can’t come in until his heart is “fixed” by Dr. Collier. Apparently, it went out early this morning as hasn’t been working since. If he can round up $1,500 for the procedure, there might be hope!
CLICK to hear the full call:
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
RELATED:
Black Tony Poses As HR for Time Off, Until Finding Out Its Payday
Black Tony Is Heartbroken Over “F.N.F” Rapper Glorilla [LISTEN]
Black Tony Has Arrived! Except It’s President’s Day, So Nobody Is Here [WATCH]
Black Tony Can’t Come Until His Heart Is “Fixed” [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Arrest Made In 1996 Unsolved Murder of Tupac Shakur
-
Chloë Bailey Revealed Her Celebrity Crush And We Are Here For It
-
Tisha Campbell-Martin Responds To Duane and Will Smith Gay Rumors
-
Why Everyone's Phone Will Alarm Wednesday Afternoon
-
SCORE! Tyreek Hill and Other Pro Athletes With Enough Kids To Start Their Own Teams
-
‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Announce Racism/Colorism Roundtable, Erica Mena Reacts
-
The 51 Hottest Black Men In Hollywood
-
The Visuals: Beyoncé Announces Electric ‘Renaissance’ Concert Film