Check Out These Durham Halloween-Themed Events

Durham Parks and Recreation will host a series of Halloween themed events in October. From the creepy clown trail and hayrides to treats and costume contests, residents can enjoy the family-friendly events listed below:

Creepy Clown Trail (must be at least 18 years or older to participate)

Friday, October 6 (8 p.m. – 11 p.m.)

Environmental Educational Pavilion, 5253 N. Roxboro Street

If you dare, venture into the Creepy Clown Trail for a hair-raising experience. Get ready for spooky surprises and a night you won’t soon forget!

Halloween Flashlight Scavenger Hunt

Saturday, October 7 (6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.)

Environmental Educational Pavilion, 5253 N. Roxboro Street

Grab your flashlights and join the hunt! Explore the darkness and uncover hidden treasures in this thrilling scavenger hunt.

Fright Night

Friday, October 13 (5 p.m. – 8 p.m.)

Edison Johnson Recreation Center, 500 W. Murray Avenue

Join us for Fright Night, an evening of spooky delights. Games, treats, and eerie entertainment await you!

Pumpkin Splash

Saturday, October 14 (3 p.m. – 5 p.m.)

Edison Johnson Aquatics Center, 500 W. Murray Avenue

Select your favorite pumpkin from one of many FLOATING in the pool, dry it off on the pool deck and use paints, stickers, and all kinds of fun craft supplies to decorate it. All swim levels are welcome and life vests will be provided. An adult will need to enter the water with children 9 years of age and younger. Space is limited and pre-registration is required.

Barktoberfest

Saturday, October 28 (3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.)

Durham Central Park, 501 Foster Street

Don’t forget your four-legged friends! Bring your dogs for a barking good time at Barktoberfest. There will be pet-friendly fun for everyone.

Trunk or Treat

Monday, October 30 (6 p.m. – 8 p.m.)

Holton Career & Resource Center

Trunk or Treat is back, and it’s better than ever! Decorate your car and join the spooky procession. Registration is required, so sign up now!

Hallow-Eno

October 31 (5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.)

West Point on the Eno

Halloween night is here, and we’re celebrating at West Point on the Eno. Join us for a magical evening of fun and games as we bid farewell to October.

For more information visit DPR online or call 919-560-4355.

