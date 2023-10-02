Cooking With Karen: Chickpeas And Beef With Rice

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Sometimes the best dinners are those that don’t really have a recipe, but contain some of your favorite ingredients. Our dinner over the weekend fit into that category. I threw together some things we had in the fridge and pantry and ended up with something delicious!

The fun thing is that you can switch this up by using ground chicken, turkey or lamb and by incorporating your favorite spices.

I didn’t have a formal recipe, but this is primarily what I used.

2 pounds of ground beef

2 cans of chickpeas (with the chickpea liquid set aside for later)

2 cups of rice

4 teaspoons of cumin

2 teaspoons of chili power

2 Tablespoons of minced garlic

2 teaspoons of crushed red pepper flakes

salt and pepper to taste

chopped cilantro

chopped green onions

full fat greek yogurt

