CRIME WATCH: Durham Man Stabbed In His Sleep Overnight

Published on September 28, 2023

Crime Scene

A Durham man is recovering after he was stabbed in his sleep early Thursday morning (Sept. 28).

WRAL reports that Durham police responded to a report of a stabbing shortly before 3 am, in the 1100 block of Wabash Street.

The victim, not identified at press time, said he was sleeping when someone broke into his apartment and stabbed him.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.

