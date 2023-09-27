2023 Eastern Carolina BBQ Throwdown In Rocky Mount

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Make plans to attend the Eastern Carolina BBQ Throwdown October 13-14 on the lawn of the Helen P. Gay Rocky Mount Historic Train Station at 101 Coastline St. in downtown Rocky Mount.

At least 25 pitmasters will prepare their tastiest barbecue to impress a panel of judges in hopes of winning the coveted Grand Championship. The Eastern Carolina BBQ Throwdown is sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbecue Society. The competition features a total of $20,000 in cash prizes in four categories: chicken, pork ribs, pork and beef brisket. Those attending the event will be able to help choose the People’s Choice winner.

There will also be live music, including a Friday night concert by The Tams. In addition to food vendors and a beer garden, there will be a kids zone – plus a chance to win $100 off your Rocky Mount Public Utilities bill.

The Eastern Carolina Barbecue Throwdown is hosted by the city of Rocky Mount. Sponsors include North Carolina Wesleyan University and PNC Bank.

Here is the event schedule:

Friday, Oct. 13:

5 p.m.-9 p.m. – BBQ Kick Off Party with beer garden, food vendors and kids zone.

7 p.m. -9:30 p.m. – On Stage: The Tams

Saturday, Oct. 14:

11 a.m.-6 p.m. – Food and commercial vendors, Rocky Mount Public Utilities exhibit area, kids

zone, live music and beer garden.

On Stage:

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Denver Nixon

1-2:30 p.m. – Chris Hagan

3-4:30 p.m. – Push Play

5 p.m.-6 p.m. – Awards ceremony

Don’t miss this fun fall event. For more information, visit downtownrockymount.com.

