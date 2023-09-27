2023 Eastern Carolina BBQ Throwdown In Rocky Mount

Make plans to attend the Eastern Carolina BBQ Throwdown October 13-14 on the lawn of the Helen P. Gay Rocky Mount Historic Train Station at 101 Coastline St. in downtown Rocky Mount.
At least 25 pitmasters will prepare their tastiest barbecue to impress a panel of judges in hopes of winning the coveted Grand Championship. The Eastern Carolina BBQ Throwdown is sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbecue Society. The competition features a total of $20,000 in cash prizes in four categories: chicken, pork ribs, pork and beef brisket. Those attending the event will be able to help choose the People’s Choice winner.
There will also be live music, including a Friday night concert by The Tams. In addition to food vendors and a beer garden, there will be a kids zone – plus a chance to win $100 off your Rocky Mount Public Utilities bill.
The Eastern Carolina Barbecue Throwdown is hosted by the city of Rocky Mount. Sponsors include North Carolina Wesleyan University and PNC Bank.
Here is the event schedule:
Friday, Oct. 13:
5 p.m.-9 p.m. – BBQ Kick Off Party with beer garden, food vendors and kids zone.
7 p.m. -9:30 p.m. – On Stage: The Tams
Saturday, Oct. 14:
11 a.m.-6 p.m. – Food and commercial vendors, Rocky Mount Public Utilities exhibit area, kids
zone, live music and beer garden.
On Stage:
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Denver Nixon
1-2:30 p.m. – Chris Hagan
3-4:30 p.m. – Push Play
5 p.m.-6 p.m. – Awards ceremony
Don’t miss this fun fall event. For more information, visit downtownrockymount.com.
-
Rest in Peace: Irish Grinstead of 90’s Group 702 Passes Away at Age 43
-
Jeezy Files For Divorce From Jeannie Mai
-
HBO Cancels Lakers Drama "Winning Time" After 2 Seasons, X Users Call Foul
-
Put That On Everything? Usher To Headline Super Bowl LVIII In Las Vegas
-
Jonathan Majors Breaks Up High School Brawl On Video
-
Tisha Campbell-Martin Responds To Duane and Will Smith Gay Rumors
-
City Of Raleigh Denies Permit For Christmas Parade
-
Teyana Taylor Confirms Separation from Iman Shumpert