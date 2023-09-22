Sofia Vergara Debuts As The “Godmother” In Teaser Trailer To Netflix’s ‘Griselda’

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Pablo Escobar is arguably the most famous cocaine drug lord the world has ever known, but unbeknownst to many, the man was rumored to be the protégés of one Griselda Blanco aka the “Godmother,” who ran a cocaine operation every bit as lucrative and deadly as that of “El Patron.”

Years after many became familiar with the name Griselda Blanco thanks to the DVD series Cocaine Cowboys, Netflix is now releasing a six-part miniseries based on the notorious Queen of narcotics starring everyone’s favorite Modern Family housewife, Sofia Vergara. According to Variety, the series will center around Blanco’s reign in the drug game that stretched from the 1970s to the 1980s. And if y’all know anything about Blanco’s history, it was a violent and bloody one that was bound to become must-see TV at some point.

Variety reports:

From writer-producer Eric Newman and director Andrés Baiz, both “Narcos” alums, the series follows Blanco as she builds one of the most profitable drug cartels in history while simultaneously parenting her three sons. She ran a notoriously ruthless and violent cocaine trade in New York and Miami in the 1970s and ‘80s after immigrating from Colombia, before she was arrested in 1985. Blanco was the first-ever woman criminal to become a billionaire before being murdered in Colombia at the age of 69, in 2012.

In addition to Vergara, who also serves as an executive producer, the cast includes Alberto Guerra (“Narcos: Mexico”), Vanessa Ferlito (“NCIS: New Orleans”), Alberto Ammann (“Narcos”), Christian Tappan (“The Great Heist”), Diego Trujillo (“Metastasis”), Paulina Davila (“Luis Miguel”), Gabriel Sloyer (“Narcos”), Juliana Aidén Martinez (“The Blacklist”), Martin Rodriguez (“Detrás de la Verdad”) and José Zúñiga (“American Crime Story: Versace”).

You really have to wonder if the producers of the show (and Vergara) went through backchannels and got permission from anyone related to the Blanco family just to avoid any potential smoke with the OGs in Colombia for doing this series. Just sayin’.

Griselda premiers on Netflix Jan. 25, 2024. Peep the teaser trailer below, and let us know if you’ll be checking for the series come next year.

Sofia Vergara Debuts As The “Godmother” In Teaser Trailer To Netflix’s ‘Griselda’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com