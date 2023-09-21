Listen Live
Save The Date: Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week

Published on September 21, 2023

DRA’s 2023 Restaurant Week is the perfect time to immerse yourself in the one-of-a-kind flavors of Downtown Raleigh. It kicks off this year on Monday, October 2nd and concludes Sunday, October 8th with specials you won’t get any other time this year.

Be the first to find out about exclusive Restaurant Week offers, participating restaurants, and more by subscribing to the Downtown Digest or follow us on Instagram!

If you represent a Downtown Raleigh dining establishment that would like to join Restaurant Week, fill out this form.

Participating restaurants coming soon!

 

 

