Save The Date: Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week

DRA’s 2023 Restaurant Week is the perfect time to immerse yourself in the one-of-a-kind flavors of Downtown Raleigh. It kicks off this year on Monday, October 2nd and concludes Sunday, October 8th with specials you won’t get any other time this year.
Be the first to find out about exclusive Restaurant Week offers, participating restaurants, and more by subscribing to the Downtown Digest or follow us on Instagram!
If you represent a Downtown Raleigh dining establishment that would like to join Restaurant Week, fill out this form.
Participating restaurants coming soon!
-
Rest in Peace: Irish Grinstead of 90’s Group 702 Passes Away at Age 43
-
Jeezy Files For Divorce From Jeannie Mai
-
HBO Cancels Lakers Drama "Winning Time" After 2 Seasons, X Users Call Foul
-
Jonathan Majors Breaks Up High School Brawl On Video
-
Happy Anniversary! 40 New Edition Photos That Show Their 40-Year Evolution
-
Tisha Campbell-Martin Responds To Duane and Will Smith Gay Rumors
-
City Of Raleigh Denies Permit For Christmas Parade
-
Teyana Taylor Confirms Separation from Iman Shumpert