A Chat With Attorney Brian Ricci of Ricci Law Firm

In this new interview, Karen Clark chats with attorney Brian Ricci of Ricci Law Firm, the proud sponsor of the Foxy 107/104 studios! With a collective 60 years of experience, Ricci Law Firm is a leader in handling personal injury cases in North Carolina.
Brian shares his advice on handling such cases, as well as what to look for in obtaining a good lawyer for your case. Check out our full interview above!
For more information or legal advice, visit www.gotbrian.com or call (252) 777-7777 for a free consultation.
