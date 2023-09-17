LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Sad news to share this weekend for fans of 90s girl group, 702. On Saturday (Sept 16), group member Irish Grinstead passed away, according to Lemisha Grinstead, her sister and fellow groupmate.

Irish was just 43 years old.

RELATED: Rapper Magoo Has Reportedly Passed Away at Age 50

The tragic update arrived via the following Instagram post.

“It is with great sadness that I have to let you know that my beautiful sister and friend has passed away this evening,” Lemisha’s post read. “She has had a long battle and she is finally at peace. That girl was as bright as the stars! She was not only beautiful on the outside, but also within. Sharing the stage with her was a joy I will cherish for the rest of my life! We, the family ask for prayers and respect for our privacy as we grieve an outstanding loss to our family. Love always, Misha.”

As part of 702, Irish saw mainstream success with hits like “Steelo” and “Where My Girls At,” among others.

The trio also saw a Billboard win with Missy Elliott‘s hit record, “Beep Me 911.” The song also featured a cameo by rapper Magoo, who passed away in August of 2023. He was 50 years old.

We are sending our deepest condolences to the Grinstead family and immediate circle during this time.

Rest in Peace: Irish Grinstead of 90’s Group 702 Passes Away at Age 43 was originally published on theboxhouston.com