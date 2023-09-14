Foxy 107.1-104.3
Listen Live
Local

Wake County Public Schools Investigating Late Paychecks

Published on September 14, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Pen Writing Check for Payment of Dollar Amount Pay to the Order of

Source: eric1513 / Getty

About 400 Wake County Public Schools employees didn’t get their paychecks on time this month, and now the system is looking for answers.

According to WRAL, many of those employees didn’t receive their checks at all. Because of that, the school system had to stop those mailed checks and cut new ones. Spokeswoman Sara Clark said that the new checks were available for in-person pickup last week.

Related Stories

Checks were mailed out on August 30, the Wednesday before Labor Day weekend. Clark said delivery can take up to 5 days. However, dozens of employees didn’t get their checks until they picked them up this week.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The school system says that they resolved the issue, but it’s still possible that some employees may not have reported their missing checks. If so, they should contact the school system to pick up their checks.

“We are reviewing our current processes to determine what happened and will make all changes necessary to prevent similar delays in the future,” Clark told WRAL News in an email.

RELATED TAGS

paychecks Wake County Public School System

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close