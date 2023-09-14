Wake County Public Schools Investigating Late Paychecks

About 400 Wake County Public Schools employees didn’t get their paychecks on time this month, and now the system is looking for answers.
According to WRAL, many of those employees didn’t receive their checks at all. Because of that, the school system had to stop those mailed checks and cut new ones. Spokeswoman Sara Clark said that the new checks were available for in-person pickup last week.
Checks were mailed out on August 30, the Wednesday before Labor Day weekend. Clark said delivery can take up to 5 days. However, dozens of employees didn’t get their checks until they picked them up this week.
The school system says that they resolved the issue, but it’s still possible that some employees may not have reported their missing checks. If so, they should contact the school system to pick up their checks.
“We are reviewing our current processes to determine what happened and will make all changes necessary to prevent similar delays in the future,” Clark told WRAL News in an email.
