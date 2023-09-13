Justice For Tyre Nichols: Complete Timeline Of A Police ‘Murder’ And Investigation In Memphis

A federal lawsuit was filed by the family of Tyre Nichols last week against the city of Memphis and its police department. According to the $550 million suit, the officers who brutally beat Nichols, causing his death, were “unqualified, untrained, and unsupervised” and the beating was the “direct and foreseeable product of the unconstitutional policies, practices, customs, and deliberate indifference of the City of Memphis and its police officials.” The suit also compared Nichols’ beating to the murder of Emmett Till, calling the officers who beat him “a modern-day lynch mob.”

“Unlike Till, this lynching was carried out by those adorned in department sweatshirts and vests and their actions were sanctioned – expressly and implicitly – by the City of Memphis,” the suit said.

Family attorney Ben Crump said the suit should serve as a message to police around the country.

“This landmark lawsuit is not only to get the justice for Tyre Nichols in the civil courts but it is also a message that is being sent to cities all across America who have these police oppression units that have been given the license by city leaders to go in and terrorize Black and brown communities,” said Crump at a news conference.

Ex-Memphis police officers decertified

The four ex-Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols will never work as enforcement in the state of Tennessee again.

Last month, the Peace Officer Standards & Training Commission voted to decertify former officers Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin and Justin Smith. Former officer Desmond Mills surrendered his certification, which was then approved by the panel.

The vote came after the Memphis Police Department requested the decertification of seven of the former Memphis officers involved.

According to AP, none of the fired officers attended their hearings with the commission prior to Friday’s vote.

Three officers have yet to have their decertification hearing before the commission and one has retired.

Outrage after officer involved in the death of Tyre Nichols retires

A Memphis police officer who was on the scene when Tyre Nichols was brutally beaten by police was allowed to retire before he was expected to be fired.

According to Memphis City Council Vice Chairman JB Smiley, senior officer Lt. DeWayne Smith retired just one day before a disciplinary hearing on the case. Nationally renowned civil rights attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci called Lt. Smith’s move to resign before he was held accountable cowardice and urged officials to take action.

“The Nichols family and their legal team are deeply disturbed that Memphis Police allowed and accepted the retirement of Lt. Dewayne Smith, in light of his immediately pending disciplinary hearing for his decisions and behavior related to Tyre Nichols’ death,” the lawyers wrote in a statement. “We believe Lt. Smith was the highest-ranking officer at the scene after the brutal beating, and we’ve seen that Smith observed Tyre’s dire medical condition and did not render or direct immediate medical attention.”

Crump and Romanucci also claim that Smith mishandled the scene and lied to Tyre’s parents after the brutal beating that took his life.

“Further, police reports indicate Smith failed to fully assess the scene, or examine the facts behind the officers’ narrative, which was false,” the lawyers wrote.

“Tyre’s parents believe Smith was one of the first officers who came to their house and told them about Tyre’s beating, said Tyre was involved in a DUI or on drugs, and did not tell them about the severity of the situation or allow them to see their son. In fact, Tyre’s mother asked if she could see her son in the hospital and Lt. Smith told her no. We call for Memphis police and officials to do everything in their power to hold Lt. Smith and all of those involved fully accountable and not allow Lt. Smith to cowardly sidestep the consequences of his actions. His cowardice in resigning and not facing his own disciplinary board to defend himself is not an end-around on accountability or reckoning.”

Judge blocks release of more Tyre Nichols arrest videos

There is outrage after a judge blocked the release of more than 20 hours of additional video evidence from the brutal arrest of Tyre Nichols that led to the young Black man’s death in Memphis in January.

The video footage had been scheduled to be released on Wednesday.

The release of the evidence has been delayed indefinitely, according to the court order that said in part: “The release of this information shall be subject to further orders of the court and, in the public interest, will be ordered as soon as practicable.”

The Rev. Al Sharpton, who delivered the eulogy at Nichols’ funeral, described the delay as being unacceptable.

“Delaying the release of this footage is delaying justice for Tyre Nichols and his family,” Sharpton said in a statement emailed to NewsOne. “The first round of body camera footage was disturbing on its own – and should be enough to convict all officers charged with this murder. What else are these cops worried this new footage is going to show?”

Sharpton added: “To tell the public you will release more evidence and then pull it back at the 11th hour only causes more frustration for a city still reeling from this senseless killing.”

The court order was issued on the same day that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced it plans to conduct a review of the Memphis Police Department‘s (MPD) policies as they pertain to the use of force, strategies for de-escalating and specialized units like the one involved in Nichols’ brutal arrest.

“In the wake of Tyre Nichols’s tragic death, the Justice Department has heard from police chiefs across the country who are assessing the use of specialized units and, where used, appropriate management, oversight and accountability for such units,” Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta said in a statement on Wednesday.

One day earlier, the city of Memphis passed five public safety ordinances on data transparency, traffic stops and police oversight, the Memphis Commercial Appeal reported.

Ex-EMT blames the police

Former Memphis EMT Robert Long, who was fired after the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, testified last week in front of the Tennessee Emergency Medical Services Board.