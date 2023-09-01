Dr. Dre & Jimmy Iovine Partner With Atlanta Public Schools

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine are teaming up once again to create a new program for high school students, this time in Atlanta.

On Tuesday (Aug. 28), the co-founder of Interscope Records introduced the “Iovine and Young Center” in a press conference held at Frederick Douglass High School in northwest Atlanta, according to Atlanta News First. The iconic producer wasn’t able to attend in person, so Iovine was joined by another legend and Atlanta native Dallas Austin.

The new magnet program created in partnership with Atlanta Public Schools is designed to give students a more innovative learning model with a focus on technology and leadership, something that Iovine and Dr. Dre aka Andre Young hope will ignite the students’ “superpowers.”

“We believe we’re going to give these kids an advantage, a different type of education,” Iovine said at the press event. “So, you all can sell these kids, go out there and say you want these kids. Because the modern job needs these kids. That’s why.” Interested students in the 9th grade STEAM academy at Frederick Douglass can enroll in the program next year at the school, which has an esteemed alumni list including former mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Killer Mike, T.I., Kilo Ali, and Lil Jon. It will be offered to all grade levels by the 2027-2028 school year.

Current sophomore Caleb Mitchell is eager to take part. “I think it will help bring out [the] potential of students and help them engage more… I think this will provide more opportunities for us,” he said. “Integrating the Iovine and Young Center at Frederick Douglass High School supports our ability to teach students how to design their thinking, brings student ideas to life, and further prepares our students for competitive careers that may not even exist yet,” said Forrestella Taylor, Frederick Douglass’ principal.

Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine created a similar magnet program in 2022 at Compton High School in Los Angeles, with The Chronic producer chipping in $10 million personally to aid the $200 million renovation of the campus. “Me and Dre think big,” Iovine would later add. “We think everybody in the world’s going to learn like this well, maybe! We never thought everybody in the world would wear our headphones, but they did.”

Dr. Dre & Jimmy Iovine Partner With Atlanta Public Schools was originally published on hiphopwired.com