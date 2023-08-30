Check Out Durham’s Down Payment Assistance Program

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
The City of Durham Down Payment Assistance (DPA) Program provides assistance to eligible persons and families for the purchase of a home to be used as the primary residence within the City of Durham. The DPA Program is funded and administered through the City’s Community Development Department.
2023 UPDATES:
The Durham Down Payment Assistance Program relaunched in July 2023. As part of this relaunch, eligible homebuyers may receive up to $80,000 for down payment and closing costs assistance. Funds will be provided as a forgivable loan with a 0% interest rate and a 15-year term. Loans will be made on a first-come, first-served basis until $5.7 million in available program funding is depleted.
TO BE ELIGIBLE:
- Applicant(s) must earn 80% or below of the Area Median Income (AMI) as shown in the below table
- Applicant(s) must not have owned a home within the last three years
- Applicant(s) must plan to use the home as their primary residence
Read more about the program eligibility requirements.
HOW TO APPLY:
Eligible homebuyers can apply for up to $80,000 through one of the City’s approved lenders listed below. These lenders have completed compliance training with the City’s Community Development team to understand the updated policy and underwriting guidelines as well as train on the software used to process the applications.
Loans will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis until the $5.7 million in funding is depleted.
APPROVED LENDERS:
Eligible homebuyers can apply at a participating Lender for financial assistance for purchasing a home within the Durham City Limits.
As of July 31, 2023, the list of approved DPA Program Lenders includes:
- Bank of America
- Fifth Third Bank
- Movement Mortgage
- Monarch Mortgage
For more information on how to apply to become a City of Durham Approved Participating DPA Program Lender, please complete the Approved Participating Lender Interest Form.
