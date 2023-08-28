LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

It’s a beautiful thing when a former couple can still be on good terms, especially when kids are involved. For Real Housewives all-star Cynthia Bailey and her former homie-lover-friend Leon — you may know him from The Temptations, The Five Heartbeats and in the title role of the Little Richard biopic — the relationship they share as co-parents to a now-23-year-old is one that we’ve seen handled with much love and care over the years through the lens of reality TV.

Just take a look below at Cynthia’s dedication to Leon on Father’s Day:

For our latest “My First Time,” the former supermodel tells us all about meeting her Hollywood dream man for the first time and making their love a reality that, two-and-a-half decades later, hasn’t quite diminished even if not in a romantic relationship. It’s a sweet tale that we think Bailey tells best, so take a look below to see what it’s like when you’re on good terms with your ex. Kudos, queen!

Watch Cynthia Bailey give her first-time story on finding love for the first time with actor Leon below on “My First Time”:

My First Time: Cynthia Bailey Recalls Falling In Love At First Sight With Leon was originally published on blackamericaweb.com