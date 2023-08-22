Wake County to Host Free Vaccine and HIV Testing Event

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

As the rates of sexually transmitted diseases in our community continue to rise, Wake County is making it easier than ever for residents to get protection and know their status. Wake County Public Health will host a health fair this Saturday, Aug. 26, that will offer free mpox vaccines and HIV and sexually-transmitted infection testing on site. There will be no appointments, fees or insurance required for the services, but clients are encouraged to bring a picture ID.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Clinic E inside the Wake County Public Health Center, located at 10 Sunnybrook Rd., Raleigh.

Those interested in an mpox vaccine are strongly encouraged to register in advance so that a dose can be reserved for them.

“Getting vaccinated for mpox, as well as tested for HIV and sexually transmitted infections, is a simple step that helps protect your health and the health of others in your life,” said Wake County Commissioner Cheryl Stallings. “For those who test positive, we have staff and services on hand to help you start treatment quickly and learn about preventing future infection.”

In addition to vaccinations and testing, anyone attending the health fair can can take home information on other programs offered by Wake County Health & Human Services.

Across the nation, including here in Wake County, there’s been a surge in sexually-transmitted infections, with syphilis cases rising at an especially alarming rate. In 2022, Wake County saw:

408 cases of early syphilis, up from 250 in 2018

148 cases of HIV, up from 113 in 2018

2,412 cases of gonorrhea, up from 2,147 cases in 2018

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 get tested for HIV at least once as part of routine health care, and that people with certain risk factors get tested more often. Testing for HIV can give you important information and help keep you and others safe. It’s fast, confidential and there’s no charge.

For those who may not be able to make Saturday’s event, testing for HIV, Hepatitis C and other sexually-transmitted infections are always available through Wake County Public Health, five days a week with some walk-in and evening options. Visit wake.gov/HIVSTD to learn more.