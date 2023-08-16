Thousands Without Power, Durham Schools Closed After Major Storm

Thousands of customers remain without power after severe storms ran through the Triangle on Tuesday (Aug. 15).
As WRAL reports, wind speeds were as high as 92 mph, leaving a path of destruction with major outages and a massive 32-car crash on I-40.
The city of Durham was hit especially hard with extensive power outages and storm damage. Durham Public Schools were closed on Wednesday (Aug. 16) as a result. As of noon Wednesday, just under 50,000 residents in the Bull City were still without power.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Durham Police confirmed that a 78-year-old woman died as a direct result of the storm, as a tree fell on her car while driving on Anderson Street.
Durham PD also mentioned that several roads remain closed due to downed trees and power lines. Those closures include:
- 1000 block of Hyde Park Avenue
- North Driver Street and Liberty Street
- Railroad Street and Liberty Street
- Angier Avenue and Wrenn Road
- 1100 block of North Miami Boulevard
- North Elizabeth Street and Liberty Street
- 1500 block of Robinhood Road
- Morehead Avenue between Chapel Hill Road and Anderson Street
- Fayetteville Road and Juliette Drive
- 3000 block of Weaver Street
- Hillandale Road at Interstate 85
- Farrington Road between Ridgefield Drive and Dunbrook Drive
- Lincoln Street at Linwood Avenue
Click HERE for more on the developments.
-
Clarence Avant, The "Black Godfather," Dies at 92
-
The Internet Reacts To Summer Walker’s Night Out Following Lil Meech Cheating Rumors
-
[UPDATED] Tory Lanez Sentenced To 10 Years For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion
-
Reality TV Stars Accuse NBC & Bravo of Sexual, Mental Health Exploitation
-
Lizzo Responds to Harassment Allegations As Footage Of Accuser Singing Her Praises Surfaces
-
Da Brat and Judy Share First Photos of Son True [PHOTOS]
-
Did They Get it Right? The Greatest Hip-Hop Songs of All-Time According To A.I.
-
LeBron James’ son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout