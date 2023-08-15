The Shindellas On Their Sound, The Resurgence of Girl Groups & Embracing Their “Shindo”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

In recent years, we have seen a lot happening in music: the growth of Hip-Hop, artists going viral on social media, and the continued dominance of solo stars like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Drake, and the like. One thing we haven’t seen lately, however, are singing groups. Girl groups in particular have seen a major drought in recent years.

Well, The Shindellas are looking to change that.

Since hitting the scene in 2019, the soulful trio of Kasi Jones, Stacy Johnson, & Tamara Chauniece have been carrying the torch, mixing the familiar sounds of the classic girl groups of yesteryear with a unique, modern twist. It shows in full force in their latest single, “Last Night Was Good For My Soul,” which is rising up the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay chart with a bullet.

The ladies stopped by the Foxy studios to chat with Karen Clark about their formation, the inspiration behind their feel-good track, and their upcoming album, Shindo, coming in October.

And if you’re wondering what Shindo exactly means… No worries! They break that down, too!

Check out our full interview with The Shindellas above!