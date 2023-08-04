S’Morrisville To Share Sweet Treats With The Community On Aug. 10

Morrisville residents are invited to take part in National S’mores Day (August 10) in “S’Morrisville” each year. That’s right – the Town will change its name and become S’Morrisville as we honor and enjoy the delicious snacks made famous at campfires everywhere. The Town will hand out delicious s’mores and host other fun activities.
Date | Time
August 10
6-7 p.m.
Location
Morrisville Community Park
1520 Morrisville Parkway
Inclement Weather
This event does not have a rain date.
