Arts & Entertainment

Jill Scott Can’t Stop Grinning After Seeing Beyonce In Concert

Published on July 24, 2023

Art od Cool 2019

Source: Vicrtoria McGraw @victoriasaidit / Radio One Digital

Jill Scott is just like the rest of us! She was thrilled and excited to check out Beyonce on the Renaissance tour this weekend. She posted her reaction to the show online and you can feel her excitement coming through the screen. And, yes, Beyonce shouted her out

“Thank you so much @beyonce. Thank you so much @4iamivy. Thousands were lifted. I am one of them. I love you tooooooooo. All that WONDERFUL WORK- Lights, INCREDIBLE DANCERS, SOUND was perfect, MUSICIANS were impeccable, costumes ❤️, the 1 thousand + people she employs in every city to build a WORLD. #beyhive #youalreadyknow”

 

 

