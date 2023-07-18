Listen Live
LeToya Luckett Talks Balancing Career, Gives Advice to Rising Girl Groups

| 07.18.23
Fresh off of her guest hosting gig on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, LeToya Luckett makes a surprise detour to our sister station K975 to chat with our girl Ayeeedubb!

In this exclusive convo, the multi-hyphenated entertainer talks about how she balances the many facets of her life, between being a singer, actress, mom, and more. Also, she reflects a bit on her time in Destiny’s Child and gives some very helpful advice to the rising girl groups on how to make it into the business as a unit.

With the wisdom she shares, we think she’d be a great manager one day. Just sayin’.

Check out the full interview above!

LeToya Luckett Talks Balancing Career, Gives Advice to Rising Girl Groups  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

