3 Easiest Ways To Improve Mental Health Without A Therapist [VIDEO]

Did you know that 48% of whites receive mental health services, compared to 31% of those who are black, asian, and hispanic? This July, also known as National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, the RSMS wants to change that statistic!

For many minorities, therapy is believed to either be inaccessible or out of budget. Maria More gives us 3 of the easiest and most practical ways to improve mental health your own.

Create a positivity playlist! Music has been proven to be a mood booster, so updating your playlists with songs and artists that put you in a better mood is sure you improve your mental state. Go outside! Vitamin D deficiency can lead to severe mental health issues. Spend some time in the sun with loved ones, or make it a self-care moment by going alone. Laugh everyday! Be sure to make it a good, deep, belly laugh—if you tune in the Rickey Smiley Morning Show on weekdays, this should be an easy task.

