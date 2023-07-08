Applicants Needed For Orange County Volunteer Boards and Commissions

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

One of the ways residents can have a positive impact on the future of Orange County is to serve on a volunteer board or commission.



The Orange County Board of Commissioners is currently recruiting applicants for the following boards and commissions:

Agricultural Preservation Board – The Agricultural Preservation Board is charged to promote the economic and cultural importance of agriculture in the county and to encourage voluntary preservation and protection of farmland for future production. This board typically meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 pm. There is currently one (1) at-large vacancy and one (1) vacancy for a participating farm owner in the Schley/Eno Voluntary Agricultural District.

Related Stories Check Out These Black-Owned Eateries In Orange County

Animal Services Advisory Board – This board is charged to advise the Board of County Commissioners on matters of concern regarding animal issues and animal services in Orange County. The Animal Services Advisory Board works with the Animal Services Director to ensure quality animal services and maintains contact with the stakeholder groups from which its members are appointed. The board also provides a venue in which stakeholder concerns about animals, animal policies and issues, and animal services programming may be voiced, considered, and referred as appropriate. The Animal Services Advisory Board typically meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 pm. There is currently one (1) at-large vacancy.

Animal Services Hearing Panel Pool – The charge of the Animal Services Hearing Panel Pool is to hear appeals concerning violations of the Orange County Code of Ordinances, Chapter 4 (“Animal Control Ordinance”), as provided in the Orange County Code of Ordinances, Section 4-53 Appeals and also potentially dangerous dog appeals as prescribed by N.C. Gen. Stat. §67-4.1(c). It is the responsibility of pool members to conduct fair and impartial hearings for these appeals and will receive training in both law and proper procedure prior to participating in a hearing. Pool members are sought from the Towns of Hillsborough, Chapel Hill, and Carrboro as well as the part of Orange County that is unincorporated. Appeals panels will be convened on an as-needed basis for hearings. The Board of County Commissioners is currently recruiting applicants to fill one (1) seat for a resident living in the Town of Carrboro, one (1) seat for a resident living in the Town of Chapel Hill, two (2) at-large seats, one (1) seat for a resident living within an unincorporated area of the county, one (1) seat for a representative of the Public Safety Field, and one (1) seat for a representative of the Public Health Field.

Board of Equalization and Review – The Board of Equalization and Review hears appeals from residents concerning various property tax issues, including valuation and exemption appeals. The Board of Equalization and Review is charged with ensuring that all taxable property is appraised and assessed according to the standards required by the North Carolina General Statutes. This board meets up to three days per week, for approximately three to four hours per meeting, for up to three consecutive months (typically April-June). Additional meetings may occur as needed during the year. Members will be compensated for all meetings attended. Orange County residents with knowledge of real estate are specifically encouraged to apply, however, others will also be given consideration. The Board of County Commissions is currently recruiting applicants for three (3) alternate positions, who will participate in hearings when regular board members are unavailable.

Chapel Hill Board of Adjustment – The Town of Chapel Hill’s Board of Adjustment is authorized to hear variance cases regarding the provisions of the Chapel Hill Land Use Management Ordinance and appeal cases regarding decisions made by Town staff. The Chapel Hill Board of Adjustment meets on the 1st Thursday of each month at 6:30 pm, at Chapel Hill Town Hall, 405 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill, in the Council Chamber on the first floor. There is currently one (1) vacancy for a resident of the Chapel Hill Extraterritorial Jurisdiction (ETJ) and one (1) vacancy for a resident of the ETJ or Joint Planning Area (JPA) to serve as an alternate. Please review the map at the following link to see the boundaries of the Chapel Hill ETJ and JPA areas: http://orangecountync.gov/DocumentCenter/View/16597/Chapel-Hill-and-Carrboro-Boundaries-Map. You may also confirm the zoning information of your address by visiting: http://aries.orangecountync.gov/Aries/ZoningInformation.aspx.

Chapel Hill Orange County Visitors Bureau Advisory Board – This board is charged with developing and coordinating visitor services in Orange County. It also implements marketing programs to enhance economic activity and quality of life in the community. The Visitors Bureau Advisory Board typically meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 8:00 am. There is currently one (1) at-large vacancy and one (1) vacancy for a representative from the Orange County lodging industry.

Commission for the Environment – This commission advises the Board of Commissioners on matters affecting the environment with particular emphasis on protection. It educates public and local officials on environmental issues and performs special studies and projects. It also recommends environmental initiatives and studies changes in environmental science and local and federal regulations. The Commission for the Environment typically meets on the second Monday of each month at 7:00 pm. There is currently one (1) vacancy for an applicant with expertise in water resources.

Hillsborough Board of Adjustment – This board hears and decides on applications for special use permits and variances, as well as appeals from decisions and determinations of Planning and Economic Development Division staff. The Hillsborough Board of Adjustment typically meets on the second Wednesday of each month, as needed, at 6:00 pm. There is currently a vacancy for an applicant residing in the Hillsborough Extraterritorial Jurisdiction (ETJ) to serve as an alternate. Please review the map at the following link to see the boundaries of the Hillsborough ETJ: http://orangecountync.gov/DocumentCenter/View/16598/Hillsborough-Boundaries-Map. You may also confirm the zoning information of your address by visiting: http://aries.orangecountync.gov/Aries/ZoningInformation.aspx.

Hillsborough Planning Board – This board acquires and maintains information in order to understand past trends, prepare and amend the comprehensive plan for the development of the area, and prepare and recommend ordinances promoting orderly development. The Hillsborough Planning Board typically meets on the third Thursday of each month at 7:00 pm. There are currently two (2) open positions for applicants residing in the Hillsborough Extraterritorial Jurisdiction (ETJ). Please review the map at the following link to see the boundaries of the Hillsborough ETJ: http://orangecountync.gov/DocumentCenter/View/16598/Hillsborough-Boundaries-Map. You may also confirm the zoning information of your address by visiting: http://aries.orangecountync.gov/Aries/ZoningInformation.aspx.

Human Relations Commission – The Human Relations Commission advises the Board of County Commissioners on solutions to problems in the field of human relationships. It also makes recommendations designed to promote goodwill and harmony among groups in the County irrespective of their race, color, creed, religion, ancestry, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, disability, age, marital status, or status with regard to public assistance. The Human Relations Commission typically meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 6:00 pm. There is currently one (1) vacancy for a resident of the Town of Carrboro, one (1) vacancy for a resident of the Town of Hillsborough, and two (2) at-large vacancies.

Orange County Board of Adjustment – This board hears and decides on variance applications, appeals submitted related to official decisions/determinations made by the Planning Director, reviews and takes action on Class B Special Use Permit applications, as well as matters required to pass by the Unified Development Ordinance. This board typically meets on the second Monday of each month at 7:00 pm. There is currently one (1) at-large vacancy for an alternate member.

Orange Unified Transportation Board – The Orange Unified Transportation Board (OUTBoard) advises the Orange County Board of County Commissioners and provides information and comments on major transportation issues. Specifically, the OUTBoard provides the Board of County Commissioners with recommendations regarding the overall planning and programming of transportation improvements in the County, including identification and prioritization of the County’s roadway and transit needs along with associated costs and specific sources of funding; provision of recommendations to the Board regarding Federal and State legislation affecting transportation in Orange County; and exploration and suggestion of recommendations on innovative techniques and methods to improve the efficiency and capacity of existing and future transportation systems. The OUTBoard typically meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 pm. There are currently two (2) at-large vacancies and one (1) vacancy for a resident of Cedar Grove Township. Please review the map at the following link to see Township boundaries: http://orangecountync.gov/DocumentCenter/View/2290/Township-Map-PDF.

If interested, apply at [//www.orangecountync.gov/Apply]www.orangecountync.gov/Apply.

Orange County strives for diverse representation on volunteer boards and commissions. Residents of all demographic backgrounds, identities, and perspectives are encouraged to apply. All applicants must reside in Orange County unless applying for the Visitors Bureau Advisory Board. Volunteers appointed by the Board of County Commissioners have the opportunity to directly influence the County’s decisions, policies, and priorities.

For additional information contact Tara May at 919-245-2125 or tmay@orangecountync.gov.

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark