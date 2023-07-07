Don’t Miss Family Movie Night At Joyner Park In Wake Forest

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The Wake Forest Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources (PRCR) Department will host a free, monthly outdoor movie series from May through August at E. Carroll Joyner Park, 701 Harris Road. The first in the series of Family Movie Nights at Joyner Park will feature the film “Lady and the Tramp” on Saturday, May 27, at 8:30 p.m.

Family Movie Nights will feature a variety of family-friendly film favorites and genres, including comedies, dramas, and thrillers, all projected on a 26-foot inflatable movie screen in the park’s amphitheater. Future film screenings are scheduled on the following Saturdays: June 17 (Encanto), July 22 (Zootopia), and August 5 (Spider Man: No Way Home). Showtime for each event is 8:30 p.m. Anyone planning to attend is urged to arrive early as viewing space may be limited.

Family Movie Nights are free and open to the public. Each will also include a movie-related pre-show activity for kids beginning at 7:15 p.m.

In addition, assorted food vendors will be on site selling snacks and refreshments.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket and/or chairs but are reminded that alcohol, smoking, and unleashed pets are prohibited.

In the event of rain, Family Movie Night may be moved inside Joyner Park Community Center. Updates will be posted on the Town website, Nextdoor site, and Facebook page. Smart phone users who have downloaded the Town of Wake Forest app will also receive a push notification message concerning any schedule changes.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/WFFamilyMovieNights or contact PRCR Events Coordinator Suja Jacob at 919-435-9558 or sjacob@wakeforestnc.gov.

