Wake County Schools Start Visitor Management System

This week, Wake County Public Schools launched a new visitor management system, which will run background checks upon entry.
WRAL reports that the new system took effect Wednesday, July 5, less than a week before school starts for year-round students.
“It’s going to be a culture shift,” said District Director of Special Operations Kendrick Scott at the Board of Education’s safety and security committee meeting.
The committee met to discuss the new system before talking about school violence prevention during closed session.
Parents and guardians will receive info from their kids’ schools on how the system will be implemented. The district will also provide an overview on its website.
The new system is part of Wake County Board of Education’s three-year contract with tech company Biztec. The $532,000 project covers tech support for the project and the use of software from California-based Verkada.
The visitor management system is part of the district’s response to a 2019 security audit, coming as school threats and mass shootings are on the rise nationwide.
