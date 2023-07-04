Here Are All Of The 4th Of July Celebrations In Our Area

Looking for Independence Day activities in the area? We have you covered!! (Note: Some cities and towns held their events before July 4th.)
Rolesville:
Tuesday, July 4, Redford Place Park, 5:00 pm – 9:15 pm
Raleigh:
Tuesday, July 4 event starts at 5 p.m, Dix Park, 1030 Richardson Drive
Durham:
Tuesday, July 4. The game begins at 6:45 p.m. and fireworks will begin at 9:45 p.m. at Durham Bulls Athletic Park, 409 Blackwell St.
Knightdale
Tuesday, July 4, the festival begins at 4 p.m. and fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. at The Pavilion On First Avenue, 810 N. First Ave.
Cary
Tuesday, July 4, 3:30 p.m.- 10:15 p.m., Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway
Greenville
Tuesday, July 4, Town Common, 105 East First St. Festivities start at 3pm, fireworks at 9:25pm.
Chapel Hill
Tuesday, July 4. The park opens at 7 p.m. Fireworks expected about 9:20 p.m. at Southern Community Park. 1000 Sumac Road.
Tarboro
Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 6:00 p.m., Braswell Park, 1501 Western Blvd.
Holly Springs
Wednesday, July 5, 6 p.m. Fireworks at 9:15 p.m., Sugg Farm at Bass Lake, 2401 Grigsby Ave.
