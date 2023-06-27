From the sounds of things, Black Tony is having quite the morning! From unruly dogs and bad nephews, to his grandma’s new job at the Hartsfield Jackson Airport Popeyes…we’re hoping he makes it in, but we won’t hold our breath.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Related:
Black Tony’s Trap Experiments: Cat and Squirrel Mix [LISTEN]
Black Tony Is Dropping Erykah Badu Off at the Radio Station [LISTEN]
Black Tony Poses As HR for Time Off, Until Finding Out Its Payday
Black Tony’s Hectic Morning: Bad Kids, Stolen Wigs, and Grandma’s New Job [AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
John Amos Accuses Daughter Of Elder Abuse On IG After Her Inital Accusation
-
Ike Turner Jr. Arrested For Crack Possession “He Tried to Eat the Drugs”
-
Patti LaBelle Powers Through Lyric Mishap During Tina Turner Tribute at the BET Awards
-
ConFunkShun's Michael Cooper Tells How He Found Out About Silk Sonic's "Love Train" Cover
-
Russell Simmons Dragged For Filth By Daughter & Kimora, Twitter Piles On
-
For The Kids: Keyshia Cole’s Still Living With Daniel Gibson Because…
-
[UPDATED] Anita Baker Kicks Babyface Off Tour After Twitter Spat With Fans
-
Alicia Keys: "Girl On Fire" [AUDIO]