Morris Day Reflects On Memorable Moments In His Career

In his illustrious career, Morris Day has had a lot of memorable moments, from hearing his record on the radio for the first time to performing at a sold-out show in Detroit’s Joe Lewis Arena. The fearless leader of The Time chats with Karen Clark about some of those moments.
He also talks about still going strong after 40 years in the game and what we can expect when The Time hits the stage with ConFunkShun at the Koka Booth Amphitheatre on Friday, June 23! Check out our full interview above!
