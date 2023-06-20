NC House Speaker Tim Moore Sued For Alienation of Affection

Well, isn’t this something…
WRAL reports that NC House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) is being sued by a former Apex Town Council member for having an affair with his wife.
On Sunday (June 18), Scott Lassiter, now an assistant principal for Wake County Public Schools, filed a lawsuit against Moore. He says that Moore’s three-year relationship with Lassiter’s wife, Jamie Liles Lassiter, resulted in the “destruction” of his marriage.
North Carolina is one of a few states with an “alienation of affection” law. The law allows spouses to sue someone for interfering in their marriage.
In the lawsuit, Lassiter says that “Moore used his position as one of the most powerful elected officials in North Carolina to entice Plaintiff’s wife, a mid-level employee of the state government, to participate in an illicit relationship with him.”
The lawsuit includes a photo of Moore and Liles Lassiter walking together near Sullivan’s Steakhouse in Raleigh on Dec. 21. Lassiter claims that he confronted Moore and his wife on Dec. 26 at a Biscuitville restaurant on Western Blvd. There, the lawsuit claims, Moore acknowledged the relationship.
While Lassiter says that the couple separated in January, his wife told WRAL that the couple signed a separation document “years” ago.
Either way, Lassiter is now seeking more than $25,000 in damages.
Read more HERE.
