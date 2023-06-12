North Carolina Among Top 15 Most Fun States In The U.S.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

As we are entering the Summer months, it is a time for lots of fun adventures. Roller coasters, restaurants, and more! Thankfully, we don’t have to travel far, as North Carolina was listed as one of WalletHub’s top 15 most fun states.

In their findings, WalletHub compared the 50 states across two key categories: “Entertainment & Recreation” and “Nightlife.” Within those categories, WalletHub used 26 relevant metrics, including restaurants per Capita, beach quality, movie costs, and more.

With that, North Carolina ranks at #15, noting marks in Restaurants per Capita (ranked 8th), Amusement Parks per Capita (#16), and Fitness Centers per Capita (9th).

So, what states are more fun than the Tarheel State? Here are the top 10 fun states:

California Florida Nevada New York Illinois Colorado Texas Washington Minnesota Louisiana

You can check out the full findings at WalletHub.