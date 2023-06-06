Check Out Juneteenth Events Across The State

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Also known as “Freedom Day,”Juneteenth is a uniquely American holiday that commemorates the June 19, 1865 announcement that slavery would be abolished in Texas. North Carolina joins in the celebration of this National holiday and commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans throughout the former Confederacy.

2023 Juneteenth Event Calendar

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark