Events Celebrating Pride Month in The Triangle

June is known as Pride Month, celebrating the contributions of the LGBTQ+ community in an effort to promote unity, diversity and acceptance.

As ABC11 reports, there will be a number of events in the Triangle in observance of Pride Month. Here are some highlights to look out for!

Raleigh

ALL MONTH LONG: Raleigh Pride is hosting a month-long, city-wide celebration. Visit the Raleigh Pride website for the dates and locations of events.

is hosting a month-long, city-wide celebration. Visit the Raleigh Pride website for the dates and locations of events. June 1-10 at St. John’s Metropolitan Community Church : “Corpus Christi ,” a Queer-themed play in honor of Pride Month. Showtime is 7 PM nightly. It’s a ‘pay what you can’ event or you can make a $15 donation.

: “Corpus Christi June 2: Pride First Friday on Fayetteville Street with live performance art, music, 50+ local vendors, and the unveiling of our large-scale public art installation Rainbow River. Click here for more details.

Durham

June 1 – Durham Bulls Pride Night

June 4 – Pound for Pride in the Park! – 9:00 a.m. – 10 a.m. at 1937 W. Cornwallis Rd.

June 10 – Durham Pride Pop-Up Market from 12-9 PM at Hi-Wire Brewing: 800 Taylor St.

June 16 – “The House of Coxx: It’s Funny, Girl! A comedy variety show at the Carolina Theater. The one-night-only show starts at 8:00 p.m.

June 18 – Tea Dance: Divas and Daddies at the Accordion Club, 2-8 PM 316 W. Geer St. The event is sponsored by The Pink Triangle.

Chapel Hill

June 3 – Chapel Hill Pride: March starts at 1:15 PM at Peace & Justice Plaza; Chapel Hill Pride Promenade: 2-4 PM 140 W. Franklin St.

