Local

Splash Pad Opening This Weekend In Fuquay-Varina

Published on May 27, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Boy splash water park

Source: J.K. Hering Photography / Getty

Beat the heat this summer, May 27, through Labor Day weekend at South Park, 900 S Main Street.
Residents can attend for free but must have a Resident Splash Pad card which can be picked up at the Community Center during regular business hours (Monday-Tuesday 8 am-9 pm; Wednesday-Friday 8 am-5 pm; Saturday 8 am-12 pm). Please bring proof of residency* such as a driver’s license. If you recently moved to Town, please bring in a utility bill, or some other proof of residency, along with your driver’s license. A new card must be issued each year! 

*Residents who do not present a valid residency card will be subject to the non-resident fee schedule.

There is a $2 fee per person for non-residents for all-day admission. One parent will be admitted without charge. Children under the age of 2 are free of charge. A resident is defined as someone who lives within the town limits and pays Fuquay-Varina property tax.

All children under the age of 13 are required to have parental/adult supervision.

Fees are payable in cash or by credit card.

 

 

Karen Clark Headshot

Source: PEO Productions / PEO Productions

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

RELATED TAGS

Fuquay-Varina

Black Business Pages RAL
Close