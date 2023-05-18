Local

Save the Date – Pride Food Truck Rodeo & Dance Party on June 30

Published on May 18, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Houston LGBT Pride Celebration

Source: Sanerica Davis / Sanerica Davis

Carrboro is planning for its Pride Food Truck Rodeo & Dance Party to be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 30, at Carrboro Town Commons, 301 W. Main St.

Join us for food, dance, and frolicking on the lawn. This is a free, family-friendly, festival celebrating all that unites us and makes us unique.

If you’re interested in participating as a vendor or by setting up an information or resources table, fill out the application form at https://www.carrboronc.gov/FormCenter/Communication-and-Engagement-Department-31/PRIDE-Events-at-Carrboro-Town-Commons-201

Please Note: Selections for tablers will prioritize groups, organizations or businesses providing support and resources for our LGBTQIA+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and asexual) community.

As part of our Small Town Pride joint celebration with Chapel Hill, we will update this page with more event details: https://www.carrboronc.gov/2706/Pride-Month

Questions? Contact our event team at communications@carrboronc.gov

 

 

Karen Clark Photo Foxy NC 2022 R1 Raleigh

Source: R1 / other

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

RELATED TAGS

Carrboro Pride

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Black Business Pages RAL
Close