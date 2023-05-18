Save the Date – Pride Food Truck Rodeo & Dance Party on June 30

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Carrboro is planning for its Pride Food Truck Rodeo & Dance Party to be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 30, at Carrboro Town Commons, 301 W. Main St.

Join us for food, dance, and frolicking on the lawn. This is a free, family-friendly, festival celebrating all that unites us and makes us unique.

If you’re interested in participating as a vendor or by setting up an information or resources table, fill out the application form at https://www.carrboronc.gov/FormCenter/Communication-and-Engagement-Department-31/PRIDE-Events-at-Carrboro-Town-Commons-201

Please Note: Selections for tablers will prioritize groups, organizations or businesses providing support and resources for our LGBTQIA+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and asexual) community.

As part of our Small Town Pride joint celebration with Chapel Hill, we will update this page with more event details: https://www.carrboronc.gov/2706/Pride-Month

Questions? Contact our event team at communications@carrboronc.gov

