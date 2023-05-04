Black Tony poses as “Bob Wilson Green” from human resources, saying that he’s on a three day suspension. His cover was blown when Rickey informs him that the paychecks came in early…He almost had us convinced!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Black Tony’s Hand Gets Stuck on the Gas Pump [LISTEN]
Black Tony Tells About His Revenge Night at the SkyView Ferris Wheel
Darius Fills in for Black Tony, Vents About Dating Younger Women
Black Tony Poses As HR for Time Off, Until Finding Out Its Payday was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Toni Braxton Shares Near-Death Health Scare, Coming Close to a “Massive Heart Attack” [LISTEN]
-
Harry Belafonte, Legendary Entertainer and Activist, Dies at 96
-
BREAKING: Don Lemon Fired From CNN
-
GMA's Janai Norman Announces Pregnancy of 3rd Child
-
RIP Jerry Springer: Remembering Of The Most Influential Yet Controversial TV Hosts
-
Fugees' Pras Michel Found Guilty of Chinese Conspiracy Plot
-
Twitter Drags Brian McKnight And Says He's Ignoring His Biological Kids
-
Isaac Wiley, Co-Founder & Drummer of Dazz Band, Dead at 69