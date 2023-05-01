North Carolina DMV Makes Changes To Scheduling

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Today, the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles began changes to appointment scheduling to make the trip to get your license less of a headache.

As reported by WXII12, starting today, appointments will only be available through 11:00 am. After that, service is strictly on a walk-in basis.

Walk-ins can still show up during morning hours, in case there is availability between appointments or a cancelation.

In addition, five locations opened one hour earlier (7:00 am) to provide more services, increasing the number of early-opening locations in the state. The new locations are:

Aberdeen

Graham

Kernersville

Mooresville

Washington

This comes as the DMV has been working to fill positions following the COVID-19 pandemic. Almost 100 new examiners were added across NC last year, and 85 more have been hired since January.

In a press release, Commissioner Wayne Goodwin says, “We still have more work to do to fill vacancies, but this is a sign that things are moving in the right direction.”