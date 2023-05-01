Twitter Drags Brian McKnight And Says He’s Ignoring His Biological Kids

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Brian McKnight’s Twitter mentions were a shambles this weekend after people started digging through his past social media posts and noticing the way he referenced his family members.

In one post, McKnight referred to his stepdaughter as the person who made him a Girl Dad and mentioned that she was the daughter he always wanted. While the sentiment is sweet, people couldn’t help but point out that the “Back At One” singer already has a biological daughter that he seems to have forgotten about in his post.

Then people realized that the name of his new baby boy with his new wife is Brian. No big deal, except that he already has a son named Brian.

And then there was this….

Oh, and there was this interview that our Karen Clark did with him back in 2020 where he claimed he never even liked anyone before meeting his current wife….despite being previously married:

And, of course, there were the comments.

