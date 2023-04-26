RDU Airport To Add Four Airlines, 20 New Destinations

Just in time for summer traveling, Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) announced that it’s adding four new airlines and 20 additional destinations.
As reported by WRAL, the move comes after more than 1.1 million people flew through the airport in March, 23% more than last year.
Avelo Airlines will kick off nonstop flights to Melbourne, FL, Wilmington, DE, and the Philly area in June. We will also see Frontier Airlines expand its flight schedule and add Houston and Chicago-Midway to its lineup.
Delta will restart service to Nashville in early June. Once a seasonal route, the flights to Nashville will now operate year-round.
Finally, Sun Country will increase its nonstop service to the twin cities of Minneapolis & St. Paul from twice a week to four times a week.
Also, RDU will have expanded service to San Juan, Puerto Rico when JetBlue begins to offer year-round flights on July 5.
In addition to more airlines and flights, the airport will also bring 10 new dining areas to Terminals 1 and 2. The new options will include:
- Adios!, by local chef Oscar Diaz
- Cary’s Bond Brothers Taproom & Kitchen
- Raleigh delicatessen Bongiorno and Son
- Butcher’s Burger & Bar; Conniption Cocktail Bar, developed in partnership with Durham Distillery
- Dunkin’, Half Moon Empanadas
- Guy’s Pizza Joint by Guy Fieri
- Raleigh’s Lonerider Brewery and Raleigh Beer Garden
Sounds like a lot more reasons to travel this summer. Count us in!
