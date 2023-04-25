Joe Biden’s Campaign Promo Officially Announces Reelection Bid [WATCH VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

President Joe Biden officially throws his hat in the ring with the announcement of his reelection bid, alongside running mate Kamala Harris.

Early Tuesday, Biden released his 2024 campaign promo video. The video, emphasizing freedom and democracy, opens with a sizzle reel of hot political topics (such as abortion rights). It goes on to recount work from his first term, and point out plans that are left to be fulfilled. He reminds viewers that “MAGA extremists” aim to regulate love, cut Social Security, ban books and more.

“When I ran for President four years ago, I said we’re going to battle for the soul of America, and we still are. The question we’re facing is whether in the years ahead…we have more rights, or fewer,” Biden states.

Jeff Johnson agrees that Republicans turn young voters off, however, questions if Joe Biden is the right candidate to rally that demographic. He states that if young people are not excited, they won’t turn out.

The 2020 presidential election had the highest voter turnout of the 21st century, with 66.8% of citizens 18 years and older voting in the election, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

No matter how the 2024 campaign pans out, this pair has already cemented themselves as historymakers. At age 80, Joe Biden is currently the oldest serving president. Kamala Harris is the first woman and woman of color to serve as Vice President.

