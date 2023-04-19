LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The dangerous “Benadryl Challenge” circulating online tragically claimed the life of 13 year old Jacob Stevens.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The young Ohio boy fought for his life after participating in the viral challenge at home with friends. He ingested a lethal amount of the Benadryl, causing him to be hospitalized and on a ventilator for a week prior to being pronounced deceased.

“I’m going to do anything I can to make sure another child doesn’t go through it,” Jacob’s grandmother, Dianna Stevens tearfully stated.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Social media challenges are no new trend, but are seemingly becoming more dangerous. This antihistamine temporarily relieves symptoms caused by upper respiratory allergies and/or the common cold, is to be used as directed. The Benadryl Challenge (especially popular on TikTok), however, encourages users to ingest 12-14 pills in order to prompt hallucinations.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first occurrence of misuse of the medicine for an online stunt. The first reported death from the Benadryl Challenge was recorded in 2020, after taking the life of a 15 year old girl in Oklahoma in 2020.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“[We have] contacted TikTok and strongly urged them to remove the videos from their platform and to be vigilant to remove additional videos that may be posted.”The FDA’s 2020 warning stated.

RELATED:

How Did Gangsta Boo Die? Fentanyl Report Suggests Accidental Overdose

‘Enkyboys’ Viral TikTok Dad Randy Gonzalez Passes Away At 35

Rickey Smiley Unleashed: Why You MUST Talk With Your Child About Drugs, Specifically Fentanyl [WATCH]

Tik Tok “Benadryl Challenge” Claims The Life 13 Year Old Ohio Boy was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com