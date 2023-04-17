Local

Students & Parents Invited To 2023 STEM Saturday April 29

Published on April 17, 2023

The Wake Forest Technology Advisory Board (TAB) is inviting area elementary, middle, and high school students and their families to the 2023 Wake Forest STEM Saturday on Saturday, April 29. Presented by the Wireless Research Center, this free family networking event is scheduled from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Joyner Park Community Center, 701 Harris Road.

Celebrating Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math, STEM Saturday will expose students in grades K-12 to a variety of STEM career options, while featuring STEM-related exhibits, demonstrations, and hands-on learning activities.

STEM Saturday will also include several interactive booths where representatives from a variety of local businesses, schools, and organizations will engage with parents and students, share professional insights and experiences, and offer an array of interesting demonstrations.

Throughout STEM Saturday, youth can experience the wonders of STEM hands-on, ask questions, and be inspired to pursue a degree or occupation in a related field.

A special thanks to our 2023 STEM Saturday sponsors: Wireless Research Center, Girl Scouts NC Coastal Pines, Page 158 Books, Radeas Laboratories, Code Ninjas, UBreakiFix, Clancy & Theys Construction Company, Civic Federal Credit Union, Ting Internet, Linchpin SEO, and NerdsToGo.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/WFSTEMSaturday or contact Chief Information Officer Adam Oates at 919-435-9501 or aoates@wakeforestnc.gov.

 

 

