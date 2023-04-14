Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Front Page News: Florida Signs Bill Banning Abortion After Six-Weeks Into Law

Published on April 14, 2023

U.S. Supreme Court and Reproductive Rights

Source: Douglas Rissing / Getty

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signs Heartbeat Protection Act into law, banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.

The republican-dominated legislature introduced the bill Thursday afternoon, which DeSantis signed hours later. He did not, however, announce until after 11pm.

“Signed the Heartbeat Protection Act, which expands pro-life protections and devotes resources to help young mothers and families,” DeSantis tweeted.

The law does contain some exceptions to the six week restriction, but they are limited. With proper documentation (such as police reports, restraining orders, etc.), provisions can be made for pregnancies involving incest or rape. These instances would allow for an abortion up to 15 weeks in the state.

See: South Carolina Abortion Bill Would Impose Death Penalty For Terminating A Pregnancy

Democrats and pro-choice community groups criticize the bill for its extremity.

“Women’s health and their personal right to choose is being stolen,” said Democratic Rep. Felicia Simone Robinson. “So I ask: Is Florida truly a free state?”

According to Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration, the number of women seeking abortions in Florida from other states increased from 3,988 in 2020 to 6,708 in 2022. Unfortunately, Florida will no longer be a safe hub for women choosing to terminate pregnancies past six weeks.

This bill will take effect after the Supreme Court overturns its previous precedent on abortion.

