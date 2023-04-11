Black-Owned Bookstore Coming Soon To Raleigh [INTERVIEW]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

A new Black-owned bookstore is setting up shop in Raleigh, aimed at celebrating and highlighting children’s books by Black creators.

Victoria Scott-Miller is an award-winning entrepreneur, documentary filmmaker, author and creator of “The Museum Lives in Me” book series. She is also the owner of the Liberation Station Bookstore, which is set to open its permanent brick-and-mortar location on the 2nd floor of 208 Fayetteville St. on Juneteenth (June 19).

Liberation Station will be the latest Black-owned business to take its place near Raleigh’s historic Black Main Street.

Scott-Miller credits her two sons, Langston and Emerson, as the inspiration behind the creation of the bookstore.

Noting that both boys are avid readers, it was her eldest son’s interest in creating his own comic books that sparked the idea.

“He was like, ‘Hey, where can I sell these books?'” Scott-Miller explains. “And I said, ‘Well, let’s go see if we can find something similar to the narrative that you wish to create in Barnes and Noble.’ But it took us nearly 4 hours to find narratives that reflected the type of stories that they wanted not only see but wanted to create.”

Noting that there had to be a better solution to the lack of representation in regular bookstores, Scott-Miller took $200, bought books by Black creatives from a website, and started a pop-up shop.

The rest, as they say, was history.

To learn more about Liberation Station, visit their website, liberationstationbookstore.com and follow them on Instagram @liberationstationbookstore.

Check out our exclusive interview with Victoria Scott-Miller below!