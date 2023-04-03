Don’t Miss The Rocky Mount Easter Eggstravaganza

The city of Rocky Mount will host Easter Eggstravaganza, from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April
8, at Sunset Park.
The event is free to attend, including admission to Sunset Park’s train and carousel rides. There
also will be an inflatable play area and the highly anticipated Easter egg hunt.
To ensure that everyone has a fair chance, the egg hunts will be divided into age groups. Here is
the schedule for the egg hunts:
o Ages 0-3: 12 p.m.
o Ages 4-6: 12:30 p.m.
o Ages 7-9: 1:30 p.m.
o Ages 10-12: 2:00 p.m.
o Special populations: 2:30-3 p.m.
Food trucks will also be on site, offering a variety of items for sale.
This event has become a beloved tradition for families in the area, drawing hundreds of attendees
each year.
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
-
NY Grand Jury Votes To Indict Donald Trump In Stormy Daniels Hush Money Probe: Report
-
Willis Reed, New York Knicks Legend, Dies at 80
-
Alicia Keys: "Girl On Fire" [AUDIO]
-
Kandi & Tiny Respond To Critics After Saying Xscape Has Larger Fanbase Than SWV & Demanding They Headline Tour
-
Tisha Campbell-Martin Responds To Duane and Will Smith Gay Rumors
-
Rudolph Isley Sues Brother Ron Over "Isley Brothers" Trademark
-
President Joe Biden to Speak Today During Visit to Wolfspeed in Durham
-
Jonathan Majors' Lawyer Reveals Texts From Alleged Assault Victim