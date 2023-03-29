LaTocha Scott Kicks It In The Studio With DVS

DVS kicks it in the studio with LaTocha Scott of the group Xscape inside the Foxy Studios. The powerhouse vocalist has a new album, The Invitation: A Conversation With God, set to be released on Good Friday. In this interview, she talks about the recording process, as well as some other business ventures that are focused on finding a better self, physically and spiritually.
Check out the full interview above!
-
REPORT: Sean Lampkin, Best Known as Nipsey on "Martin," Dies at 54
-
Kandi & Tiny Respond To Critics After Saying Xscape Has Larger Fanbase Than SWV & Demanding They Headline Tour
-
Willis Reed, New York Knicks Legend, Dies at 80
-
Alicia Keys: "Girl On Fire" [AUDIO]
-
Tisha Campbell-Martin Responds To Duane and Will Smith Gay Rumors
-
Rudolph Isley Sues Brother Ron Over "Isley Brothers" Trademark
-
‘The Wire’ Actor Lance Reddick Has Died, Age 60
-
Larsa Pippen Says She and Ex-Scottie Had Sex ‘4 Times a Night for 23 Years’