Radio One Exclusive

LaTocha Scott Kicks It In The Studio With DVS

Published on March 29, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

DVS kicks it in the studio with LaTocha Scott of the group Xscape inside the Foxy Studios. The powerhouse vocalist has a new album, The Invitation: A Conversation With God, set to be released on Good Friday. In this interview, she talks about the recording process, as well as some other business ventures that are focused on finding a better self, physically and spiritually.

Check out the full interview above!

RELATED TAGS

interviews Latocha Scott Xscape

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
St Jude 2023
Black Business Pages RAL
Close