As we wrap up Women’s History Month, this episode of Faithfully Speaking includes a conversation with a change maker (and history maker) in the Bull City!
Melissa Wade talks to Elaine O’Neal, the first Black woman to serve as Mayor of her hometown of Durham. Prior to that, she was the first woman in Durham County to be named Chief District Court Judge, as well as the first female Superior Court Judge in Durham County.
With decades in public service, Mayor O’Neal is a prime example of what it means to be a mayor for the people, with the strength, determination, and faith it takes to be a leader in Durham!
Check out the full episode of Faithfully Speaking in the video above, and subscribe to our YouTube channel to watch past episodes!
Faithfully Speaking with Durham Mayor Elaine O’Neal was originally published on thelightnc.com
