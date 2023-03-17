Raleigh Police Preps for St. Patrick’s Day Crowds

On Friday (Mar. 17), Raleigh Police Department announced increasing patrols in preparation for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations this weekend.
As reported by WRAL, hundreds of residents are expected to hit Downtown Raleigh, especially along Glenwood South, to celebrate Friday night.
Raleigh Police reported earlier this week that more crimes had been reported in Glenwood South over the past year. This comes as police continue to crack down on complaints in the popular area for bars, clubs, and restaurants.
In their report of crime statistics given to city council, the number of reported incidents went up 16%, and 206 guns were seized over a two-year period. The most significant increases have been in reports of offenses related to concealed carry, illegal firearms and drug violations.
St. Patrick’s Day weekend could be a busy one for Raleigh Police. Last year’s festivities brought more than 40 complaints and crimes in the area, including fights, car crashes, and a person falling from a condo balcony.
-
Singer/Songwriter Bobby Caldwell Dies at 71
-
Janet Jackson Is Putting "Family First" In 2nd Lifetime/A&E Documentary
-
Tisha Campbell-Martin Responds To Duane and Will Smith Gay Rumors
-
Former BET CEO Debra Lee Talks Affair With Founder Bob Johnson In New Memoir
-
Alicia Keys: "Girl On Fire" [AUDIO]
-
Israel Houghton Reportedly Had Two Kids Outside His Marriage
-
REPORT: Sean Lampkin, Best Known as Nipsey on "Martin," Dies at 54
-
Everything You Missed From Women's Empowerment 2023/Soul II Soul Tour!