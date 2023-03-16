Look Into This Free STEM Enrichment Program For Teens

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

A free, week-long youth STEM enrichment program

Dates: June 12-16, 2023

Location: North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, Raleigh NC

Teen Climate Ambassadors in the Youth Engaging in the Science of Resilience: Sensing the Environment and Envisioning Solutions (YES Resilience: SEE Solutions) program explore the local impacts of climate change in their community and investigate strategies for increasing community resilience through field experiences, hands-on activities & experiments using cutting edge science and technology. More details here.

Investigate Climate Issues

During this program, youth participants will investigate climate issues while using local data and participating in citizen science projects to examine the local environment, evaluate climate impacts, and identify solutions to protect health and promote community resilience.

Build Community Resilience

Participants also will work to build stronger communities by learning skills to make a difference while working alongside professionals in environmental, health and climate fields to develop an action project that supports community resilience.

Eligibility Requirements

Rising 9th-12th graders. We encourage applications from youth who identify as members of groups that are underrepresented in the STEM workforce*.

*Women, persons with disabilities, and persons from some racial and ethnic groups— Hispanic or Latino, Black or African American, and American Indian or Alaska Native—are underrepresented in the STEM workforce when compared to their share of the total population (NSF 2023).

Additional Information

Participants will receive a modest stipend after completing the program. They also will be eligible for an additional stipend for completing a community action project during the 2023-2024 school year. Transportation assistance may be available.

To Apply

Applications are due by 11:59pm on Sunday March 27, 2023.

Note: a completed application includes both a student application and an adult mentor nomination.

Program Contact

Taylor Prichard | tmpricha@unc.edu

