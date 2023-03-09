SWA confirmed the incident without comment. Ground crew forced the beaten man off the plane to get treatment.
No arrests were made.
Southwest Airlines Flight in Dallas Explodes in Violence[WATCH] was originally published on thebeatdfw.com
-
Janet Jackson Is Putting "Family First" In 2nd Lifetime/A&E Documentary
-
Tisha Campbell-Martin Responds To Duane and Will Smith Gay Rumors
-
Former BET CEO Debra Lee Talks Affair With Founder Bob Johnson In New Memoir
-
Alicia Keys: "Girl On Fire" [AUDIO]
-
Israel Houghton Reportedly Had Two Kids Outside His Marriage
-
Urban One Inc’s Reach Media Announces R&B Superstar Ralph Tresvant of New Edition as Host of “Love and R&B”
-
The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards
-
Essential De La Soul Tracks That You Can (FINALLY) Stream