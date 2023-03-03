Hillsborough Street, Near NC State Fairgrounds, Closing For Construction

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

North Carolinians in the Triangle, be prepared for a significant traffic shift near the NC State fairgrounds.

Starting Saturday, March 4, the Department of Transportation will close the intersection of Hillsborough Street at Blue Ridge Road for construction, with an estimated completion date of Fall 2024. As reported by WRAL, crews will work to run Blue Ridge underneath Hillsborough Street, the railroad tracks, and Beryl Road.

During construction, there will be a new connector road in the intersection to help drivers get to the area between Hillsborough and Blue Ridge.

Drivers traveling on Hillsborough can use either Edwards Mill Road, Wade Avenue & Blue Ridge Road, or Western Boulevard & Interstate 440 to get around the construction.

If you are traveling on the south end of Blue Ridge, you can continue to use Beryl Road to get to Hillsborough.

The NCDOT says that the construction is to make the busy intersection safer, especially for special events at the fairgrounds and nearby PNC Arena. Spokesperson Aaron Moody says, “I think if people just bear with us and be patient, they’ll see an improved roadway that gets them to where they want to go in a safer fashion, and that’s our goal.”